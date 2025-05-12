The Groundbreaking Western Miniseries Fans Need To Watch On Prime Video

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When one thinks of the greatest Western TV shows of all time, titles like "Gunsmoke" and "Deadwood" will likely (and rightfully) start ringing. However, one series that's gotten overlooked as the decades have gone by is the 1989 miniseries "Lonesome Dove." For any Western fan who wants to rewatch this epic four-part glory (or any lucky son of a gun who gets to see it for the first time), "Lonesome Dove" is currently streaming on Prime Video and Peacock. If you're shuffling between streaming services (who isn't nowadays?) and don't currently have either, the series is also available for free on YouTube.

Adapted from Larry McMurty's novel of the same name, the miniseries boasts a downright legendary roster: Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Diane Lane, and Danny Glover make up the main cast, with names like Chris Cooper, Steve Buscemi, and Anjelica Huston (along with many other veteran performers) rounding out the ensemble lineup.

"Lonesome Dove" was an immediate and smashing success upon its debut. Critics and viewers lavished the miniseries with boundless praise, with Duvall's portrayal of Augustus McCrae earning him a Golden Globe. The show as a whole also won the Golden Globe for best miniseries and racked up a wide column of Emmy wins and nominations. Ignore the pun, but over 30 years later, "Lonesome Dove" still makes for required prime viewing.

