The Groundbreaking Western Miniseries Fans Need To Watch On Prime Video
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When one thinks of the greatest Western TV shows of all time, titles like "Gunsmoke" and "Deadwood" will likely (and rightfully) start ringing. However, one series that's gotten overlooked as the decades have gone by is the 1989 miniseries "Lonesome Dove." For any Western fan who wants to rewatch this epic four-part glory (or any lucky son of a gun who gets to see it for the first time), "Lonesome Dove" is currently streaming on Prime Video and Peacock. If you're shuffling between streaming services (who isn't nowadays?) and don't currently have either, the series is also available for free on YouTube.
Adapted from Larry McMurty's novel of the same name, the miniseries boasts a downright legendary roster: Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Diane Lane, and Danny Glover make up the main cast, with names like Chris Cooper, Steve Buscemi, and Anjelica Huston (along with many other veteran performers) rounding out the ensemble lineup.
"Lonesome Dove" was an immediate and smashing success upon its debut. Critics and viewers lavished the miniseries with boundless praise, with Duvall's portrayal of Augustus McCrae earning him a Golden Globe. The show as a whole also won the Golden Globe for best miniseries and racked up a wide column of Emmy wins and nominations. Ignore the pun, but over 30 years later, "Lonesome Dove" still makes for required prime viewing.
What is Lonesome Dove about?
"Lonesome Dove" centers on Augustus McCrae and Woodrow Call (Tommy Lee Jones, whose performance earned him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations), a pair of retired Texas Rangers who find themselves yearning for something different, something more. The two may be past their prime, but when an old acquaintance from their heyday shows up with grand tales of Montana, the call to adventure strikes like lightning. And thus begins one of the greatest Western tales ever told.
Again, "Lonesome Dove" is required viewing for any Western fan. It's an epic miniseries that can stand tall even when stacked up against the best Western movies of all time. So, if you're still reeling from the "1923" season 2 (and, likely, series) finale and need another historical gunslinging epic to binge? "Lonesome Dove" may not be the only option, but it sure is the finest one.
For those wanting to read more, be sure to check out our rankings of the best John Wayne films and the most underrated shows on Prime Video.