There Are Three Perfect Charlie Chaplin Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Did you know there are only two perfect horror movies? Or that there are only two perfect sci-fi films? At least, that's what Rotten Tomatoes would have you believe. The great arbiter of our collective cinematic taste has bestowed the hallowed 100% Tomatometer rating on just a handful of films across cinema history, and the result of this incessant ranking of art has apparently left us with two perfect "Toy Story" movies and just a single perfect "Godzilla" film. What a world.

Anyway, for whatever reason, Rotten Tomatoes scores remain consistently alluring to us all, even showing up on our streaming interfaces and instantly deciding for us whether a movie is worth a watch. Now, it's time to put cinematic legend and Hollywood hero Charlie Chaplin under the microscope and see how this giant of the industry can stand up to the mighty Tomatometer.

Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin is, of course, responsible for creating and starring in numerous classics, and despite some truly upsetting controversies, remains one of the most fascinating and influential figures in the history of cinema. Best remembered for his famous on-screen persona, "The Tramp," Chaplin was a true multi-hyphenate, directing, shooting, and starring in films during the silent era, right through the evolution of the medium during the early to mid-20th Century. His achievements behind the scenes were just as important, too, with Chaplin founding United Artists in 1919 and becoming so influential that in 1971 the Academy saw fit to award him with an honorary Oscar for the "incalculable effect he has had in making motion pictures the art form of this century."

Of course, the Tomatometer will be the ultimate judge of this titan of filmmaking, and the great adjudicator has now spoken...