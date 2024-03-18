Only One Godzilla Movie Currently Boasts A Perfect Critic's Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Takashi Yamazaki's "Godzilla Minus One" was an unexpectedly large hit in the United States, and currently holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing Japanese-language Godzilla film in U.S. box office history. "Minus One" is also unique in the Godzilla canon in that it affects an optimistic worldview. Several Godzilla movies in the franchise tended to zero in on Godzilla's horrifying nuclear origins, pointing out that the monster is the direct result of atomic testing. Humans were only able to destroy Godzilla in Ishiro Honda's 1954 film "Gojira" by creating a new weapon even more devastating than the atomic bomb. That film is sad and dour and pessimistic. In contrast, "Godzilla Minus One" is about how ingenuity and redemption are still possible after World War II, and that humans needn't be hopeless or obsessed with death. It's okay, "Minus One" argues, to let go of the violence.

"Minus One," however is the 38th film in the franchise, and Godzilla has experienced a lot of highs and lows since 1954. Indeed, Godzilla is currently in its fourth era, and has gone through at least eight or nine unique continuities (more, depending on how one interprets the interconnectivity in the Millennium Era).

From 1984 through 1995, Godzilla went through the Heisei era, a rebooted continuity that began with "The Return of Godzilla" (released as "Godzilla 1985" in the United States). "Return" was a direct sequel to the 1954 original and ignored the intervening 14 films made up until 1975. Godzilla was bigger, meaner, and more destructive. The Heisei era also — and this is significant — rewrote Godzilla's origin. The Heisei Era concluded spectacularly with the only Godzilla film to have a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes: Takao Okawara's 1995 finale "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah."