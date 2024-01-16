An Oxygen Tube Mishap Put One Godzilla Actor In A Life-Threatening Situation

It takes a lot of skill, physical endurance, and a certain je-ne-sais-quoi to play Godzilla. The late great Haruo Nakajima — who played Godzilla in 12 of the Showa-era films from the original "Godzilla" through "Godzilla vs. Gigan" in 1974 — revealed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that he modeled his movements on bears. He seemingly wanted Godzilla to look like he weighed a lot and lumbered appropriately. Nakajima was no doubt aided by the fact that the Godzilla suit weighed quite a lot and was difficult to move in. It was Nakajima who developed the signature "put up your dukes" movement for Godzilla, a gesture that gave the giant radioactive gorilla-whale a lot of personality.

When Nakajima retired from playing Godzilla, a few different actors took turns in the role until the making of 1984's "Return of Godzilla" (released as "Godzilla 1985" in the United States). In that film Kenpachiro Satsuma took over the role, having gained experience playing monsters like Hedorah and Gigan. Satsuma played Godzilla throughout the Heisei era, ending with "Godzilla vs. Destroyah" in 1995. When the Godzilla series rebooted in 1999 with "Godzilla 2000," longtime tokusatsu actor and suit performer Tsutomu Kitagawa took over the monster role. Kitagawa played Godzilla throughout the Millennium era, ending his tenure in 2004 with the release of "Godzilla: Final Wars."

Each of these performers brought a subtle, unique, monstrous body language to the role that's hard to describe, but definitely recognizable. More than anything, one has to admire the enormous physical strain it took to wear the Godzilla suits. Indeed, in the same Hollywood Reporter interview mentioned above, Kitagawa recalled a time when he had to be submerged underwater in the Godzilla suit, and how his breathing tube came detached, nearly drowning him.