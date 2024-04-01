The Two Toy Story Movies That Have A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

It's astonishing to look back at John Lasseter's 1995 film "Toy Story" and regard how rudimentary it looks by today's standards. "Toy Story" was the first widely distributed CGI-animated feature film, and it felt overwhelmingly revolutionary at the time. Many were astonished at how expressive and fun CGI characters could be, and the film's success effectively ushered in a sea change in the animation world. In 2024, traditional cel animation is incredibly uncommon, and CGI is the naturally assumed standard.

CGI characters are designed to essentially be "puppets," in terms of their elasticity. Animators, at least at the time, were forced to stay on-model, only able to expand eyeballs or raise eyebrows so high. It wouldn't be for years that CG characters could mutate, squash, and stretch the way hand-drawn characters could. "Toy Story" benefitted from being about, well, toys. Its characters were all made of plastic, so there was an organic reason for their skin to look "too smooth" and for their faces to be only partially expressive.

To date, there have been seven "Toy Story" feature films, if one counts the two Buzz Lightyear spin-off movies and the "Lightyear" film about the man who inspired the toy. There has also been a Buzz Lightyear animated TV series, a Forky animated series, two TV specials, and four short films. In February, it was announced that "Toy Story 5" was in the works.

Of those, only two have a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It may come as no surprise that the 1995 original is one of them, but it may surprise readers to learn that the 1999 follow-up "Toy Story 2" is the other. This is surprising, given how overwhelmingly beloved "Toy Story 3" was when it came out in 2010.