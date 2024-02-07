Frozen 3, Toy Story 5, And Zootopia 2 All Get Release Years As Disney Doubles Down On Sequels

2023 marked 100 years of the Walt Disney Animation Studios, celebrating a full century of groundbreaking and beloved generational classics that revolutionized the landscape of animated cinema, forever. To honor the institution's legacy, Disney put out "Wish," the company's first original fairy tale that was unfortunately met with less-than-stellar reviews, and the charming short film "Once Upon a Studio," which although well received, failed to earn a nomination at the Academy Awards for Best Animated Short. In fact, "Wish" was also shut out of the Best Animated Feature race, indicating that the House of Mouse is no longer the untouchable empire it once was and that resting on their legendary laurels isn't going to cut it anymore. It certainly must be a pretty tough pill for those working at Disney to swallow, especially those who are fighting tooth-and-nail to bring the company through its evolutionary next step.

It was announced in early 2023 that sequels to "Zootopia," "Frozen," and Pixar flagship "Toy Story" were heading our way. Still, it's difficult to express how quickly the tides of public opinion have turned regarding Disney. The dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes turned Disney CEO Bob Iger into the face of corporate greed, the live-action "The Little Mermaid" wasn't the massive hit it could have been, "Peter Pan & Wendy" came to Disney+ with little fanfare, and "Wish" was accused of being shameless nostalgia-bait. (For the record, I enjoyed "Wish," but that's not the point.) This is to say that the best possible thing for Walt Disney Animation Studios would be to do something wildly different than the safe path they've been on for quite some time, but it'll be years before that can happen considering how long it takes to produce and put out an animated feature.