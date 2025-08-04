15 Best TV Shows Like Grey's Anatomy

Since 2005, "Grey's Anatomy" has captivated an astoundingly broad and enduring audience that can't be denied. Despite its seemingly restrictive setting and genre, it has something to offer everyone — those thrilled by the functions of a busy hospital; fans of melodramatic reveals and romances, as well as those invested in mature relationships; and especially those who want hundreds of high-quality episodes to keep them company as they grow into the next season of their life.

And yet, despite how culturally relevant the series has remained for over two decades, it's this unique combination of subgenres and styles that makes "Grey's Anatomy" one of the more difficult shows for us to offer recommendations for. Sure, it would be easy enough to toss out 15 of the most popular medical procedurals out there and call it a day — but we know we can do better. As such, we've gathered a mix of twisty, scandalous romantic dramas, snappy procedurals with high episode counts, and those medical shows that are actually worth picking, choosing, and loving.