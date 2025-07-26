The 15 Best Grey's Anatomy Episodes, Ranked

No other series offers the sheer plethora of possible picks for an episode ranking that "Grey's Anatomy" does — and we do mean that quite literally, as the ABC medical show is the longest non-police primetime drama in American TV history. While other iconic long-runners like "The Simpsons" and "Law & Order" ensure renewability by way of stringent episodicism, all but starting over with fresh new stories each week, what makes "Grey's" such a stunning phenomenon is that it's been going for 21 years and 448 episodes (to say nothing of every spin-off show) with genuine, sustained serialization, and the most character-based approach in all of medical television.

In other words, a ranking of the best-ever "Grey's Anatomy" hours (and occasional two hours) is an exercise in revisitation. These are episodes that have carved out a place in fans' and critics' minds as memory milestones in the way that major life events do. Get the tissues ready, and scroll down for a trip through the annals of television's quintessential show about life in extremis.