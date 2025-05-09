15 Best Medical Shows Of All Time, Ranked

In its eight decades of existence as a medium, scripted television has been mediated by certain bedrock genres. There's the family-centric soap opera, the crime drama, the workplace sitcom ... and there is, of course, the medical show, which has proven in those decades to have virtually inexhaustible appeal for both comedy and drama.

With a good team of storytellers and a strong cast of actors in tow, the sky's the limit to what depths of feeling and engagement can be drawn from the experiences of medical professionals and their daily efforts to care and do no harm — and TV, with its structural affinity for individual "cases," may just be the ideal medium to mine those depths.

To prove it, we've compiled a ranking of the 15 greatest medical shows of all time. Because this is a universal genre pretty much wherever there are TV studios and networks, the list's only rule is being limited to English-language shows.