The Long-Running Primetime Drama That Started As A Steven Spielberg Movie

In the history of television, relatively few shows get to claim that they had a long run filled with acclaim. Of the series on that list, even fewer can compete with "ER." While the show has nothing on the shocking 20 seasons that "Gunsmoke" put up, the medical drama did air for an astounding 15 seasons on NBC, broadcasting a staggering 331 episodes. That's something like 250 hours of television, give or take. Not bad, considering that this was originally supposed to be a single movie.

"ER" premiered in 1994, but the origins of the project go all the way back to 1974 when Michael Crichton first wrote the script, which was originally titled "EW," as in "Emergency Ward." It was based on his own experiences as a medical resident in a busy emergency room earlier in his life. As explained on MichaelCrichton.com by the late author personally, after directing the 1973 sci-fi flick "Westworld," which would eventually go on to inspire the HBO show of the same name, he wanted to diverge creatively:

"For my next project I wanted to do something completely different. I wrote a documentary-style movie about what happened during 24 hours in an emergency room. I thought the screenplay was terrific, but nobody would make the movie, finding it too technical, too chaotic, and too fast-moving. It sat on the shelf for the next 19 years — brought out every five or 10 years, for updating, and for the studios and networks to look at, and reject yet again."

"Finally NBC made it as a TV pilot. And then it became a series," Crichton concluded. While that last bit is truly glossing over the juciest part of the story, NBC did indeed take a chance on the script as a pilot, rather than a feature film. However, it was one of Crichton's collaborators, none other than Steven Spielberg, who helped make it a reality.