12 Best TV Shows Like The Pitt

Medical dramas have ruled television for decades now, and "The Pitt" on Max proves that when the formula works, by gum it really works. Even horror maestro Stephen King is obsessed with "The Pitt," which makes sense because there's no greater horror in modern society than the American healthcare system.

But in all seriousness, "The Pitt" is first-class television that even people who don't normally watch these kinds of shows should check out. Each episode depicts what happens one hour at a time across a single 15-hour shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, and many have called it one of the most medically accurate hospital shows of all time. And in a landscape where many shows were quick to put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, "The Pitt" refuses to shy away from how the pandemic continues to impact an excessively burdened system.

Partway through the first season, Max renewed "The Pitt" for Season 2, so fans will see another gripping shift hopefully in the near future. But until then, here are the best TV shows like "The Pitt," encompassing everything from gritty to silly medical shows you can watch no matter what your mood is.