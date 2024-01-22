The Knick Season 3 Could Still Happen, With Barry Jenkins Directing
Do you remember "The Knick"? It's easy for some shows to fall through the cracks, and it's even easier when they're on networks most people don't have (like, say, Cinemax). But "The Knick," which ran for two great seasons, is what I'd consider "must-see TV." Created by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler and helmed entirely by Steven Soderbergh, the series was set at the (fictional) Knickerbocker Hospital in New York City in 1900. Dark, gruesome, funny, and altogether brilliant, the series followed the medical staff of the Knick and their various exploits. Cinemax canceled the show after two seasons, but then, in 2020, we got word that a reboot/third season was in the works. Soderberg was developing the new season/series along with director Barry Jenkins and André Holland, who played Dr. Algernon Edwards in the original series.
Since then, though, we haven't heard much about this new take on "The Knick," which is often a sign that things are kaput. But it seems like this project is still alive! Indeed, according to André Holland, "The Knick" season 3 will definitely happen. At some point. Speaking with The Wrap, Holland revealed that he and Barry Jenkins "talked a couple of nights ago [about the new season] and he's still in lockstep with us."
It will still happen
The plan is for Jenkins, who directed Holland in "Moonlight," to direct the series, with original series director Steven Soderbergh producing. "It will still happen," Holland insisted, and added that original creators Jack Amiel and Michael Begler would also be involved, and that "some of the other actors" from the original show are interested in returning.
Beyond that, though, things still remain up in the air. For one thing, the show doesn't currently have a home. Perhaps it'll end up on Max, which currently has the first two seasons of "The Knick" to stream. Or perhaps it'll go to some other streaming service. In any case, I'm just happy that this project is still a very real possibility. Sensing the end was near, Soderbergh and company didn't leave "The Knick" ending on a cliffhanger — all the characters had their stories wrapped up in one way or another, some in shocking ways.
When the series ended, Holland's character Dr. Algernon Edwards stopped being a practicing surgeon due to an eye injury but decided to take up the work of his colleague Dr. John W. "Thack" Thackery (Clive Owen), who may or may not have died, depending on how you interpret his final moments in the series finale. The new series/season would presumably pick up the story from there and see what Edwards has been up to in the years since the show ended. Here's hoping it happens sooner rather than later, and if you haven't watched "The Knick," I urge you to go over to Max and check it out ASAP.