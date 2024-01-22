The Knick Season 3 Could Still Happen, With Barry Jenkins Directing

The plan is for Jenkins, who directed Holland in "Moonlight," to direct the series, with original series director Steven Soderbergh producing. "It will still happen," Holland insisted, and added that original creators Jack Amiel and Michael Begler would also be involved, and that "some of the other actors" from the original show are interested in returning.

Beyond that, though, things still remain up in the air. For one thing, the show doesn't currently have a home. Perhaps it'll end up on Max, which currently has the first two seasons of "The Knick" to stream. Or perhaps it'll go to some other streaming service. In any case, I'm just happy that this project is still a very real possibility. Sensing the end was near, Soderbergh and company didn't leave "The Knick" ending on a cliffhanger — all the characters had their stories wrapped up in one way or another, some in shocking ways.

When the series ended, Holland's character Dr. Algernon Edwards stopped being a practicing surgeon due to an eye injury but decided to take up the work of his colleague Dr. John W. "Thack" Thackery (Clive Owen), who may or may not have died, depending on how you interpret his final moments in the series finale. The new series/season would presumably pick up the story from there and see what Edwards has been up to in the years since the show ended. Here's hoping it happens sooner rather than later, and if you haven't watched "The Knick," I urge you to go over to Max and check it out ASAP.