The Bones Episodes That Fans Never Watch More Than Once

A totally different Reddit thread gets right to the point with the title "Season 6 is much more pleasant when skipping scenes with Hannah," and a now-deleted user is pretty blunt about the whole thing. "I'm in the midst of a rewatch. I know what is going to happen later on in this season but I have to deal with this Hannah delusion. I truly never understood the point. It was obvious Booth and Bones were going to get together. Hannah was a fine character and I don't hate her like others. I simply find her useless. Kind of like curly parsley." (Sick garnish dig.)

In a larger response, Redditor u/TOGHeinz basically says the situation is not really Hannah's fault, per se — she's just getting in the way of true romance. "She would have been a fine character 2-3 seasons earlier," they said. "Like you said, I have no problems with Hannah the character, just when she was introduced. We'd come off a near miss with Booth and Bones, and an emotional goodbye as he showed up in his BDU's to say goodbye at the end of the previous season. Then this one reunites them ... but he has a girlfriend suddenly?" u/lastcallanniejames wholeheartedly agrees, writing, "Agreed. Hannah isn't a bad person but all I wanted was that sweet, sweet Booth/Bones romance. Happily on season 8 now."

"Bones" is streaming on Hulu now, and if you want to, you're free to skip the episodes with Hannah — like so many other fans apparently do.