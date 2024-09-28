How David Boreanaz & Emily Deschanel Really Felt About Working Together On Bones

When you're hired to do a job, carrying out your duties in a professional, effective manner does not mean you have to like all of the people you work with. Obviously, you need to treat all of your coworkers with a modicum of respect (unless they're creeps or utter incompetents), but you're also allowed to be completely annoyed by the people you see five or more days a week.

This gets tricky, however, when your job requires you to fake like you not only dig your coworker, but, in some cases, are head-over-heels in love with them. Actors are already unique creatures who use their imaginations to make a living; when they develop an outsized ego or are just plain weird, pretending that they're the apple of your eye can be positively brutal. So kudos to Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic, who evidently couldn't stand each other but seem like boon companions whenever I catch the last five minutes of a "Castle" episode prior to the start of TNT's "Inside the NBA." Or what about Lea Michele and Naya Rivera on "Glee," who evidently weren't on speaking terms during the last season of "Glee?" And then there's Alyssa Milano and Shannon Doherty, who feuded for years after the latter departed their hit series "Charmed." Whatever was going on off-camera on these shows, it never showed up on-camera.

With this in mind, you probably don't want to know about the behind-the-scenes relationships between the actors on your favorite television series. If you're a "Bones" fan, you're no doubt wondering if Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz 100% faked that sparkling chemistry for 12 seasons. Did the human beings who gave us Temperance Brennan and Seeley Booth actually hate each other's guts? Well...