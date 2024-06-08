The Best Bones Episode, According To IMDb

You won't find a more combustible mix of tension and nervous laughs than in the season 2 classic "Aliens in a Spaceship" (a stone-cold fact backed up by the infallible IMDb)! For starters, this is the episode that introduces the infamous serial killer the Grave Digger, a nefarious villain whose true identity isn't revealed until season 5. Interestingly, the "Bones" writers initially intended to close out the Grave Digger story in this episode by fingering reporter Janine O'Connell as the murderer. Fortunately, they left the case open, because the subsequent Grave Digger tales were bangers.

But none of them come close to topping "Aliens in a Spaceship," in which we're introduced to the Grave Digger's penchant for burying their victims alive in capsules that resemble spaceships. The character's m.o. is highly reminiscent of the killer in George Sluizer's 1988 suspense classic "The Vanishing" (avoid the 1993 remake at all costs). In the "Bones" version, after discovering a capsule containing the bodies of twin boys, Bones' brother Brennan (Loren Dean), and entomologist Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) find themselves in the same predicament. There's a ticking clock excitement and fun gallows banter between the trapped duo, which, pardon the pun, encapsulates everything that fans love about "Bones."

And if you dare say otherwise, well, you're a real measly Boner.