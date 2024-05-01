Bones Scaled Back On One Of Its Worst Kills, But It Was Still Sickening

According to Hanson, the show's most disturbing visuals came the very first time it was set to go on right after "American Idol," in the episode in which a serial killer who had been terrorizing the show for several seasons (Deirdre Lovejoy) is suddenly, brutally shot on the way to court. "The worst thing we ever did, they didn't stop us from doing, which was the first time we were on after 'American Idol,'" the showrunner explained. "One of our serial killers, The Gravedigger, was taken out by a sniper, and her head exploded." The episode in question was directed by series star David Boreanaz, and by our calculations, it aired just after the season 10 "American Idol" auditions episode set in Nashville. That week, the singing competition series was the number one show on primetime (per TV By The Numbers), while on the scripted front, "Bones" was beaten out only by "The Office."

"It was the first time we were on after 'American Idol,' so there were a bunch of kids watching," Hanson told TV Tango. "Usually, we have gross but ultimately amusing things. That wasn't funny — it was like somebody getting their head [blown] off." As gory as it was, Nathan says it was originally even worse. "We actually scaled that one back a little bit," he told the outlet." As much as I feel for the kids who accidentally saw this, generations of horror filmmakers have talked about being influenced by shows and movies they watched too young, so let's hope a "Bones"-inspired sicko who saw this episode in 2011 is out there somewhere now making the next great thriller or shocking post-event lead-out show.