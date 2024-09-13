What Happened To The Cast Of Fox's Bones?

A scientist with an extremely complicated backstory, Emily Deschanel's Temperance Brennan is as brilliant as she is blunt (whenever any of her contemporaries make a pop culture reference, she immediately responds, "I don't know what that means"). Gifted the nickname "Bones" by her FBI colleague Seeley Booth (played by David Boreanaz, whom we'll return to in a moment), Temperance can be a bit awkward in social situations, but she's still extremely close with many of her coworkers at the Jeffersonian, especially her best friend Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin). During the conclusion of season 1, Temperance discovers that her birth name is Joy Keenan and that her family was involved in local crime before they disappeared, giving her a new understanding of her past (she spent a decent amount of her childhood in foster care). As the show continues, Temperance and Booth start a relationship; in season 6, she reveals that she's pregnant with their baby, and they get married in season 9 and have a second child in season 11.

Deschanel is from a pretty well-known industry family — her mother is actress Mary Jo Deschanel, her father is director-cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, and, of course, her sister is "New Girl" and "500 Days of Summer" star Zooey Deschanel — and after "Bones" wrapped up, she appeared on a handful of big TV shows. She lent her voice to both "BoJack Horseman" and "The Simpsons" as herself, played Angela (in a recurring role) on the TNT drama "Animal Kingdom," and lent her voice to "Superstore" for the season 5 episode "Employee App." In 2022, Deschanel appeared as the series lead Dr. Suzanne Mathis in the Netflix original miniseries "Devil in Ohio."