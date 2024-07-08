Bones' Police Advisor Put David Boreanaz Through High Pressure Sniper Training

When you think of the long-running FOX procedural "Bones," what do you think of? Skeletons of every kind — goopy, burned, rotting, frozen, and so on — on display while Emily Deschanel's forensic anthropologist examined them for clues? A will-they-won't-they romance between her character, Temperance Brennan, and David Boreanaz's FBI agent Seeley Booth? That one post-"American Idol" episode where The Gravedigger's head explodes?

By virtue of the show's title alone, it's unlikely that Booth's sharpshooting is the first thing that comes to mind for fans of the series. The character was great at his job, but any number of FBI cool guy antics paled in comparison to Bones' own nitty-gritty investigative work. Still, Boreanaz apparently worked hard behind the scenes to make sure Booth's status as a former Army sniper was believable, even going so far as to train with the show's police technical adviser, according to Paul Ruditis' book "Bones: The Official Companion."

In a section of the companion book dedicated to the show's second episode, thwarted terrorism storyline "The Man in the SUV," Ruditis writes that Boreanaz often visited a shooting range with police technical advisor Mike Grasso, who also worked in an advisory capacity in movies like "Heat" and "Point Break" and shows like "Lie To Me." At the range, Grasso would create practice scenarios that Boreanaz called "pretty challenging," including one that required him to nail a moving target in a single shot.