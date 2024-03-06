Rust Armorer Found Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter

On October 21, 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in a tragic on-set accident during the production of the Alec Baldwin film, "Rust." While preparing for a scene as the film's director of photography, Baldwin discharged a live round from a Pietta .45 Colt revolver, which was being used as a prop, injuring director Joel Souza and fatally wounding Hutchins. On February 15, 2022, Hutchins' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin (who also served as a producer) and other crew members on "Rust," alleging that her death was wholly preventable and the result of cost-cutting safety measures and irresponsible on-set behavior. Legal proceedings have been ongoing ever since, but today, on-set armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, as reported by Variety.

As the on-set armorer, it was Gutierrez Reed's responsibility for the safe handling of firearms on set, and was the one who loaded the live bullet into the gun used by Baldwin. Gutierrez Reed is the first person to stand trial in regard to the shooting, with roughly two weeks of testimony regarding lapses in on-set safety. Jurors reportedly delivered their verdict after less than three hours of deliberation. Variety noted that prosecutor Kari Morrissey called Gutierrez Reed's actions an "astonishing" failure to adhere to industry safety standards. Variety also reports that Gutierrez Reed was acquitted of a separate charge of evidence tampering, and faces up to 18 months in prison. Baldwin will face his own trial for manslaughter charges sometime in July.