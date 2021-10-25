Rust Affidavit Reveals What Happened Leading Up To The Fatal Shooting

More details are coming to light regarding the incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead after a prop gun misfire on the set of the Alec Baldwin Western, "Rust." The shooting also left director Joel Souza injured and has brought renewed attention to film crew working conditions, something IATSE (the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, of which Hutchins was a member) had been negotiating to improve even before the fatal accident.

Deadline shared the details from an affidavit written by a detective in the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department. They reiterate that Baldwin had been careful handling the prop gun before discharging it. According to the affidavit, assistant director Dave Halls did not know there was a live round or rounds in the gun before giving it to Baldwin. He grabbed one of three guns from a cart that armorer Hannah Gutierrez had prepped, then handed the weapon to Baldwin and indicated it had no live rounds by yelling, "Cold gun!"

Baldwin fired the gun during rehearsal for a scene, striking Hutchens and Souza behind her. They had been preparing for the scene, broke for lunch, went offset, and it's uncertain whether anyone checked the guns again after that.

After the shooting, Baldwin changed out of his Old West-style clothes, which were covered in blood. Gutierrez took the gun and gave it to Halls, who removed the spent shell casing and handed it to deputies once they arrived.