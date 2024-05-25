Why Bones' Showrunners Cast David Boreanaz Without Even Meeting Him

Most actors would love to have a career like David Boreanaz's. The man wooed Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) as her brooding, completely age-inappropriate vampiric boyfriend Angel on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," took his fight against the forces of evil to Los Angeles in the "Buffy" spinoff "Angel," and solved murders while falling for stiff forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) in "Bones." He's since led the military drama series "SEAL Team," which will wrap up after seven seasons (a miraculously long run in the brutal current TV landscape).

That's not to suggest his closet is devoid of skeletons. The actor was sued for allegedly sexually harassing a "Bones" extra in 2010; the lawsuit was dismissed after being resolved out of court in 2011. That same year, Boreanaz also publicly admitted to cheating on his wife Jaime Bergman. As of 2024, however, they are still married, with Bergman having since become one of the many members of the "Bones" cast's families who appeared on the show.

So far as his professional endeavors are concerned, Boreanaz's achievements can perhaps be attributed to a combination of his good looks, natural screen charisma, and no muss, no fuss approach to his job. He and Deschanel also went the extra mile to assure that "Bones" was more than just an "X-Files" ripoff and featured characters that viewers would actually care about when they weren't up to their necks in viscera, which is further testament to his work ethic.

As for his hiring? Well, "Bones" creator Hart Hanson has acknowledged that it was mainly his demeanor (translation: that undefinable "it" factor) that led to Boreanaz coming aboard without so much as a meeting first.