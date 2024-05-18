The Hilarious Misbelief About Billy Gibbons' Bones Character

Much like last year's "Suits" renaissance, "Bones" continues to be popular long after wrapping up. The final episode aired back in 2017 but the David Boreanez and Emily Deschanel-starring procedural is still seeing plenty of streaming action on Hulu — and I say, good for "Bones!" If you didn't happen to catch the show during its run on the Fox network, there are several things about the show that might surprise you to learn. The guest stars, for instance, were actually quite impressive. Stephen Fry showed up quite a bit as psychiatrist, Dr. Gordon Wyatt, as did ZZ Top vocalist/guitarist Billy Gibbons. Yes, the hirsute rock star played the father of Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), a Jeffersonian Institute forensic artist.

In a 2010 interview with TVTango, series creator/executive producer Hart Hanson said that he "always knew [Angela] had a rock-star dad because it's just funny to me that guys I idolized as a kid are now grandfathers." At first, the producer didn't know who he would cast in the role, but knew he wanted someone recognizable. When it comes to visually striking rock stars, unless you're going with a member of KISS in full makeup, you don't get much more striking than Billy Gibbons. With his magnificent beard, the ZZ Top vocalist/guitarist is instantly recognizable, and provided Hanson with the rock star dad he was looking for.

After being cast, Gibbons showed up as a recurring character on "Bones," appearing in seven episodes over the series' 12 seasons, beginning with season one, episode nine, "The Man in the Fallout Shelter." Though he's never referred to by name, he does, in fact, play a fictionalized version of himself — leading some to question whether Gibbons is in fact the actress, Michaela Conlin's, father.