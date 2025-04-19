The Beloved American Medical Show That's Based On A Classic K-Drama
While there are plenty of K-drama remakes of American shows and movies, there are also South Korean properties that have since been remade by American studios and networks. A prime example of this on television is the 2013 K-drama "Good Doctor," which was remade four years later on ABC under the slightly modified title "The Good Doctor" (starring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy). However, while the core premise between the two shows is broadly similar, they are very different series overall. Moreover, the American remake isn't the only international adaptation of the original Korean medical drama.
The K-drama "Good Doctor" follows Park Si-on (Joo Won), an autistic savant with remarkable memory and spatial skills. Si-on is assigned as the pediatric surgeon of a local hospital, where he faces constant ridicule from his peers who fail to recognize his humanity, only his prodigious medical abilities. Si-on is given six months to prove himself to his colleagues, putting his professional aptitude to good use in the highly competitive environment. Along the way, Si-on falls in love with one of his fellow doctors at the hospital, Cha Yoon-seo (Moon Chae-won).
However, while the basic premise is similar to "The Good Doctor," the K-drama's key differences help distinguish it from its long-running U.S. counterpart.
The K-drama Good Doctor grew into a global phenomenon
"The Good Doctor" is surprisingly faithful to its K-drama source material, at least for its opening episode, right down to Si-on's childhood traumas motivating him to become a doctor. However, "Good Doctor" runs for a Korean industry-standard 20 episodes, whereas "The Good Doctor" spans 126 episodes across seven seasons. The Korean series also tells a very concise story, working towards a clear ending, while keeping Si-on in pediatrics and his romance relatively chaste. The American adaptation, on the other hand, takes the time to develop its supporting cast, moves its protagonist to general care, and makes him better accepted by his peers more quickly.
Despite these differences, both shows are strong on their own merits, even as "The Good Doctor" grows to become a series with only passing similarities to its Korean predecessor. Beyond the U.S., "Good Doctor" received remakes in Japan, Turkey, and Thailand, while it inspired the addition of a character similar to Si-on in the Hong Kong series "Life After Death." These international retellings premiered during the American remake's run, giving significant parts of the world their own version of "Good Doctor" simultaneously.
Globally successful, "Good Doctor" was quietly groundbreaking in its positive depiction of people diagnosed with autism (something it shared with the later series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo"). And with its far reach across numerous different versions, that positive messaging became cross-cultural as part of its expansive legacy.