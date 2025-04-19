The Beloved American Medical Show That's Based On A Classic K-Drama

While there are plenty of K-drama remakes of American shows and movies, there are also South Korean properties that have since been remade by American studios and networks. A prime example of this on television is the 2013 K-drama "Good Doctor," which was remade four years later on ABC under the slightly modified title "The Good Doctor" (starring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy). However, while the core premise between the two shows is broadly similar, they are very different series overall. Moreover, the American remake isn't the only international adaptation of the original Korean medical drama.

The K-drama "Good Doctor" follows Park Si-on (Joo Won), an autistic savant with remarkable memory and spatial skills. Si-on is assigned as the pediatric surgeon of a local hospital, where he faces constant ridicule from his peers who fail to recognize his humanity, only his prodigious medical abilities. Si-on is given six months to prove himself to his colleagues, putting his professional aptitude to good use in the highly competitive environment. Along the way, Si-on falls in love with one of his fellow doctors at the hospital, Cha Yoon-seo (Moon Chae-won).

However, while the basic premise is similar to "The Good Doctor," the K-drama's key differences help distinguish it from its long-running U.S. counterpart.

