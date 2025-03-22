12 Best K-Drama Remakes Of American Movies & TV Shows

While the American entertainment industry has remade countless foreign shows and movies for its own domestic audience, this creative tendency is not a one-way process. The South Korean entertainment industry has similarly remade or based movies and shows off of plenty of American projects. This trend has certainly extended to K-dramas, or South Korean scripted television programming of any genre. The breadth in types of American movies and shows remade for South Korean audiences is wide, ranging from crime procedurals to comedic variety shows.

In many cases, the broader premises from the American source material carries over to their K-drama counterparts, with some shows even retaining similarly phonetic names. However, even the most devoted fans of the shows and movies being remade will be surprised to see where these reimagined series take the story. In more than one instance, the endings of the remakes are completely different from the source material, keeping established fans on their toes.

With that in mind, here are the best K-drama remakes of American movies and TV shows that you should binge next.