SNL Called Out 50 Years Of Poorly Aged Sketches, But They Didn't Go Hard Enough

When Tom Hanks took the stage late during last night's 50th anniversary celebration of "Saturday Night Live," he appeared to be headed into somber territory. The lights were dimmed to blue, his tone was reverent and, as he worked into his prepared comments, the subject one that hits so very close to home for the show's alumni and friends. "As we celebrate the achievements of the past 50 years," he said, "We must also take a moment to honor those we've lost. Countless members of the 'SNL' community taken too soon." Hanks paused briefly for effect, then continued. "I'm speaking, of course, about 'SNL' characters that have aged horribly."

No comedic institution can last 50 years without finding the third rail on occasion. For "SNL," a sketch comedy series both emerged from and tore apart 1960s counterculture humor, jolting viewers with gasp-inducing gags that seemed to fly under snoozing network censors' radars at 11:30 PM was what set it apart from such play-nice primetime series as "The Carol Burnett Show" or "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour." Sure, it was fun to see the original Not Ready for Prime Time Players don goofy costumes and play The Coneheads or The Killer Bees, but knowing that Buck Henry might turn up as fun-loving pedophile babysitter Uncle Roy gave the show a ferociously unsettling charge. We shouldn't be laughing at stuff like this at all, but the unspeakably awful absurdity of the situation (knocked into the comedy stratosphere by Gilda Radner and Laraine Newman as the rambunctious nieces) made it all caustically hilarious. To what end?

Henry's Uncle Roy unsurprisingly turned up in the four-minute clip sequence introduced by Hanks, which was part mea culpa, and part indictment of viewers for having laughed at these skits when they initially aired. If you're wondering how four minutes was possibly long enough to cover 50 years of wildly insensitive if not outright hurtful comedy, it wasn't. But since "SNL," which isn't big on self-reflection, trots out the closest thing we have to Jimmy Stewart to make half-assed amends, it's hard not to marvel at the half-assedness.