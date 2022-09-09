Why You Should Be Watching Little Women, The New Korean Drama Taking Netflix By Storm

And what about Beth, you might ask? That role falls to Jin Hwa-young (Choo Ja-hyun), In-joo's close friend and co-worker. Hwa-young has a complicated history with one of the most powerful families in the nation, and a double life that forms the crux of the series' juicy mystery. Though her fate mirrors Beth's in "Little Women" — if you know, you know — she remains a major part of the story as In-joo works to solve the secrets she left behind.

The dynamic between the Oh sisters is undeniably pitch perfect, but "Little Women" also benefits from a great supporting cast. There's Oh Hae-seok (Kim Mi-sook), the Oh sisters' affluent great-aunt, and Kang Hoon as Ha Jong-ho, her next-door neighbor who also happens to have a soft spot for In-kyung. If "Little Women" can really be considered an adaptation of the Alcott novel, then Jong-ho is by far one of the most endearing on-screen versions of Theodore Lawrence. But he's not the only swoon-worthy male lead in the series: Wi Ha-joon ("Squid Game") rounds out the main cast as Choi Do-il. He's equally eager to unravel the mysteries in Hwa-young's complicated double life, which finds him teaming up with In-joo.

This is more or less where the parallels to the original "Little Women" end. That aforementioned conspiracy takes center stage for most of the series' two-episode premiere, and it affects each of the Oh sisters in different ways. In-joo finds herself in the possession of a few billion won, In-kung struggles to build a case against a shady politician, and In-hye is caught on the margins of a plagiarism scandal. But it all ties back to one family, the same one that Hwa-young crossed before disappearing.