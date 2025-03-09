10 K-Dramas You Need To Binge Watch Right Now

Whether it's "Squid Game" or any number of crime thrillers, K-dramas, or South Korean scripted television of any genre, are taking over the world. The best K-dramas are expertly crafted, with tightly self-contained stories moving at a brisk pace. Korean filmmakers have mastered the art of making their shows binge-friendly, often ending episodes with cliffhangers or plot twists perfect for hooking viewers to immediately watch the next episode. And with many K-dramas only lasting for a single season, there are plenty of shows that can be binged on a relaxing weekend or even in a single day.

Typically, K-dramas tend to last anywhere from a dozen to around 16 episodes to tell a complete story, not often getting follow-up seasons. Even more binge-friendly are shows that run for 10 episodes or less, with their stories unfolding rapidly, holding viewer attention. With shows like these, once you get started, chances are you're not stopping until you reach the end. With that in mind, here are K-dramas you need to binge watch right now.