The Korean Alien Invasion Series Climbing Up Netflix's Top Charts

We have seen time and time again how Netflix can be a place where movies and shows get rediscovered. It is also a place where shows and movies can become extremely popular through word of mouth — mostly because Netflix's own marketing efforts aren't enough to rival traditional Hollywood studios. This is how something like "Stranger Things" became a phenomenon, and how "Suits" got a new chance at life. Video stores might be dead, but that hasn't stopped audiences from discovering things they might have otherwise missed.

Such is the case with a new Korean thriller series making waves and climbing up the Netflix charts. "Parasyte: The Grey" is the new show from Yeon Sang-ho, director of "Train to Busan" and "Hellbound." It adapts Hitoshi Iwaaki's best-selling manga, which is about a high schooler facing an alien invasion after a parasite tries to take over his brain but instead manages only to infect his arm.

The new show moves the action to Korea and follows a new victim of a parasite attack. She finds herself in the middle of a war between a special task force seeking to eradicate the parasites, and a group of parasites trying to survive in this new home by taking over human hosts. It may sound wild, but it's one of the best Netflix releases of the month.