An Animated Feature Is Finding A New Audience On Netflix Almost 10 Years Later

Before Netflix started decimating its production teams, and canceling every show, it was once the land of second opportunities. The streaming platform not only produced great shows, but also offered a place where underappreciated and underseen titles could finally find an audience. In the case of TV shows, some even got a chance to finish their stories. "Breaking Bad" became a global hit thanks to people being able to binge on Netflix, and "Arrested Development" was brought back to life almost a decade after being canceled, as were "Lucifer" and "Manifest."

Sadly, the streamer doesn't seem to be in the business of reviving titles anymore, and Netflix originals often get scant promotion and slip under the radar. And yet, the platform does still provide a platform for underappreciated titles to find a larger audience even years after their initial release. Case in point: the sudden resurgence in popularity of "The Book of Life," nearly a decade after its initial release.

"What is it with Mexicans and death?" a little kid says halfway through "The Book of Life," and therein lies the core of this film and why it is so special. Directed by Jorge R. Gutiérrez and co-written by Gutiérrez and Doug Langdale (his constant collaborator and the creator of "Dave the Barbarian"), the film follows the tragic story of a bullfighter named Manolo (Diego Luna), torn between his family's expectations and his heart's desire, who embarks on an adventure in the afterlife on Día de los Muertos.

Though the film received positive reviews and was nominated for a Golden Globe, it was only a moderate success, and it was eclipsed by the huge success of "Coco" just a couple of years later. But that didn't stop Netflix viewers worldwide from making this gem a hit nine years later.