Simply Hiring Diego Luna To Play Cassian Andor Brought An Important Perspective To Star Wars

Indeed, this is the first time "Star Wars" has properly showed how evil the Empire is by depicting the type of oppression and cruelty that would make people so sick and tired that they'd be willing to put their lives on the line for the sake of freedom. The recent prison arc in particular serves as a poignant exploration of how far people can go when they're forced to be subservient, how far they can be pushed before they snap and push back, bringing us one step closer to Cassian the rebel.

"I think the prison block, it's a great metaphor of that world," Luna said. "A world where we are needed, if we can produce, if we are generating, and generating not necessarily something that would have an impact in our lives. You're meant to stay where you are, even though you are creating wealth for others. Anyway, so I think there are many topics in our series that matter to me. Yeah, definitely."

"Andor" is giving us something we have never seen in "Star Wars" before, and it is in no small part thanks to Luna's casting that the story is as resonant and true to life as it is. It shows that casting people with different perspectives, who can identify with the story being told and can bring in their own experiences into it, pays off greatly.