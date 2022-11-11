Andor Star Diego Luna Is Glad Hollywood Is Telling More Stories With Latino Representation [Exclusive]

Despite making up 19% of the population, and Spanish being the second most commonly spoken language in the United States, Latinos are still severely underrepresented in Hollywood. According to this year's Hollywood Diversity Report from the University of California, Los Angeles, only 7.7% of film acting roles went to Latinos in the past year. Of those acting roles, most are unfortunately still tied to old, tired stereotypes of either poor immigrants or gang members.

Fortunately, we're starting to see a wave of Latino actors break through in Hollywood in major ways, being cast in prominent or even leading roles in major blockbuster franchises. Diego Luna and Pedro Pascal recently appeared in "Star Wars" shows, Xolo Maridueña is set to star in "Blue Beetle," Gael García Bernal, Oscar Isaac, Xochitl Gomez, and Tenoch Huerta Mejía are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are the new faces of "Scream." Granted, there is still a long way to go, considering Latino-led projects like "Batgirl" have been canceled without a good enough reason. There's also the problem of colorism in Hollywood and Latin America, which actors like John Leguizamo and Huerta Mejía have criticized in the past. Still, the progress we do see is worth celebrating.

During an interview with our own Ethan Anderton, "Andor" star Diego Luna talked about seeing things in Hollywood change and seeing other Latino actors in big roles. "Finally, the industry is reacting to the world we live in," Luna said, referring to the number of Spanish speakers in the U.S. and the world. "If we are the ones going to the cinema, why not see ourselves there? If we are the ones paying subscriptions, why not to see our stories portrayed in those series?"