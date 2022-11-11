Diego Luna Talks The Importance Of Andor's Timeless Relevance, The Rise Of Hispanic Stories, And More [Exclusive Interview]

Absolutely. In fact, throughout your career, you've done so many projects that have touched upon things like immigration, oppression, government prejudice, and corruption. You're also very active in the real world when it comes to addressing these issues. As an executive producer of the show, how much of your perspective about those things did you bring to the table? Are there any specific examples of that you had that affected the trajectory of the series as a producer?

I think by hiring me, they made the choice of making me a part of it. By hiring me, since "Rogue One," I bring something very specific to this role. I bring a very specific accent, very specific background, and a way to see the world, because you can give the same line to 20 actors, and it's going to sound very different. There's no one that is going to sound the same as other, because you bring what you are, and you play with what you have. When you refer to something, you're clearly picturing an image, and it's an image that you were exposed to. No one else can do it the way you do it. So I think that obviously is there.

When I was invited to play Andor and to be part of the production team of "Andor," it was four years before we were ready to tell a story. So yes, of course I've been involved in many conversations. I've been part of the whole process of the writing and putting together the team and the execution and the post-production and finalizing it. I was laughing to Tony — I sent an email to Tony and [producer] Sanne [Wohlenberg] two weeks ago, "I'm finally done with season 1!" And this was two weeks ago, because I finished dubbing the Spanish for the Latin American markets, the dubbing for episodes 10, 11, and 12. That was like a week and a half ago. So I was still working on that one.

It's been a process of almost five years of my life, this first season, and I've been really involved. To me, the story of Cassian is the story of a refugee, of someone that has been forced to migrate, and we see it from scratch. He's forced to leave everything behind more than once in his life. What does that mean in the life of someone? What does that develop in the personality of someone? It's something I really wanted to reflect on. The whole idea of reacting to oppression, of finding out that, again, that you are left alone, the absence of state. That is something, I mean, come on, I live in Mexico, a country that has a big problem in terms of that — what justice means, what is that? Here we are telling the story of characters that are having to protect themselves because there's no one out there to trust in. There's no structure that you can count on.

I think the prison block, it's a great metaphor of that world. A world where we are needed if we can produce, if we are generating — and generating not necessarily something that would have an impact in our lives. You're meant to stay where you are, even though you are creating wealth for others. Anyway, so I think there are many topics in our series that matter to me. Yeah, definitely.