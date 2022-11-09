Andor's Prison Episodes Are A Microcosm Of Cassian's Journey Toward Rogue One: A Star Wars Story [Exclusive]

"Andor" is the rare "Star Wars" story about a person whose journey to becoming a Rebel is far from an overnight process. By comparison, it doesn't take much for Luke Skywalker to join the battle against the Galactic Empire in "Star Wars: A New Hope." Nor is "Star Wars Rebels" lead Ezra Bridger all that hesitant to wage war against the Imperials when given the chance to do so. Even in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Jyn Erso is relatively quick to take up arms when the Rebel Alliance turns to her for aid.

In most of these cases, the characters are partly motivated by the death or capture of loved ones at the hands of the Empire. It's here that Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) really stands apart from the rest of the pack. When viewers meet him five years prior to "Rogue One" in "Andor," it's already been a while since he was separated from his sister and tribe on Kenari. He's even done prison time and been forced into serving the Empire before the series begins, on top of having to watch the Imperials murder his adopted father. But rather than spurring him to start a rebellion, these traumatic events understandably leave Cassian disillusioned and convinced he's better off focusing on surviving than trying to change things.

This is where the prison arc in "Andor" season 1 comes into play. "You're then also asking yourself, thematically, what are you trying to do?" said the storyline's primary writer, Beau Willimon, speaking in an interview with /Film's Jeremy Mathai. The goal of the arc, Willimon explained, is to make Cassian "really feel what it's like to be under the boot of the Empire in a serious way," nudging him closer to becoming the dyed-in-the-wool Rebel seen in "Rogue One."