Diego Luna Loves How The Patience And Specificity Of Andor Makes It Resonate Across Generations [Exclusive]

As the first season of "Andor" approaches its last act, the show has proven to be one of the most unique entries in the "Star Wars" franchise to date. Refreshingly, it's moved "Star Wars" away from its self-referential habits and embraced a fresh tone that paints a darker, more mature portrait of the galaxy. Showrunner Tony Gilroy has fashioned an exciting new vision of "Star Wars" that has allowed it to be far more radical and explicit in its depiction of fascistic oppression than ever before.

Telling a story that doesn't involve Jedi and lightsabers, "Andor" explores the beginnings of the Rebel Alliance and what life under the Imperial occupation is like for the little people who aren't powerful enough to shape the galaxy with a wave of their hands. "Star Wars" has always had its roots in political allegory, but "Andor" has truly taken the universe's anti-fascist themes to deeper and smarter places.

This week, /Film's Ethan Anderton had the pleasure of speaking with Diego Luna, producer and star of "Andor," about the show's political themes. In doing so, Luna praised "Andor" for its specificity and narrative patience, stating that it paints a portrait of oppression and rebellion that will remain relevant for generations to come.