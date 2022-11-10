Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Didn't Even Know About The Show's Deepest Star Wars Easter Eggs

"Andor" episode 4 is littered with "Star Wars" Easter eggs in the form of the various trinkets on display at Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgård) antiquities shop on Coruscant. Eagle-eyed viewers have spotted nods to all manner of other "Star Wars" projects in this location, from animated shows like "Star Wars Rebels" to the no-longer-canonical 2008 video game "The Force Unleashed." Even better, they represent a refreshingly subtle type of world-building. They're the kind of background details that enrich the sense of connectivity between the many different corners of the "Star Wars" universe without also distracting from the plot and themes of "Andor."

Indeed, if you've kept up with the wild world of "Star Wars" under Disney's watch since 2012, you've no doubt noticed the so-called "Marvelization" of a galaxy far, far away — that is, Easter eggs and other shared universe elements being given priority over basic storytelling. "Andor," on the other hand, offers a welcome reprieve from this approach. It's apparent that the main objective for the series creator, Tony Gilroy, and his fellow creatives is telling an impactful, topical, and exciting "Star Wars" story, not setting up future spinoffs or getting viewers to point excitedly at their screens every time something with nostalgic value pops into the frame.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gilroy said he leaves those shared universe details on "Andor" to creative executive Pablo Hidalgo, playfully dubbing him "the curia of the Vatican" at Lucasfilm. As a result, Gilroy was just as surprised as anyone to find that Luthen's shop was overflowing with Easter eggs: