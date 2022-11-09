Andor Episode 10 Gives Us A Better Idea Of The Timeline For The Rise Of The Empire

Take the contrast of Luthen's cynicism and we'll turn it to Mon Mothma. In this episode, we discover that Mon Mothma might have to betroth her daughter to a gangster in order to continue her work for the Rebellion. She's doubly sickened with herself that she is even considering it, but what has to be done has to be done.

There's a casual mention in this scene that Mon Mothma's daughter is only 13 years old. That would put her conception and birth well after Palpatine's formation of the First Galactic Empire. Leida, Mon Mothma's daughter, is about a year or two younger than Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa. What does this say about Mon Mothma? Why is it she wanted to bring a child into the world of the Empire? Was it because she was more naive about how things would work in Palpatine's new order? Mon Mothma seems to truly believe that the Senate can still work, so maybe it was naivety.

Or was it because she was merely keeping up appearances and Chandrilan customs with her husband? Either way, it's fascinating to go back and think about what these two touchstones on the timeline say about the characters on "Andor."

New episodes of "Andor" air on Wednesdays on Disney+.