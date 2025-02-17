An Overlooked K-Drama Is One Of Netflix's Best Westerns

As South Korean television programming, or K-dramas, continues to find success with audiences worldwide, one overlooked gem is "Song of the Bandits." A Netflix original series, "Song of the Bandits" is a period piece Western set in the 1920s during the brutal Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula. While not as popular as other K-dramas available to stream on Netflix, "Song of the Bandits" deserves its place among the best K-dramas on the platform. Moreover, "Song of the Bandits" is a fantastic Western in a region and culture not typically associated with the genre.

Incorporating actual history into its narrative, "Song of the Bandits" takes place primarily in the Gando region of China, near the Korean border. In the face of the oppressive Japanese control over Korea, many Korean refugees fled to Gando, including resistance fighters looking to liberate the peninsula from the Japanese. With the sudden influx of refugees, Gando descends into chaos, inspiring a handful of characters to rise up and protect the vulnerable from those looking to exploit them. This includes series protagonist Lee Yoon (Kim Nam-gil), a former Japanese soldier who stands against cruel bandits and the growing Japanese military presence preying on the refugees.

Boasting an 86% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Song of the Bandits" is the best K-drama to cue up for your next Netflix binge.