The South Korean Crime Thriller Taking Over Netflix's Top Charts

Netflix and South Korean thrillers are a fine mix. The streamer's so into the country's fare that it can't help but spoil "Squid Game" Season 3 in its promotional images, although the crown jewel of the platform's Hallyuwood selection isn't the only South Korean project that's been getting love from its subscribers as of late.

According to FlixPatrol, director Kim Seong-je's crime film "Bogotá: City of the Lost" has recently climbed into the Netflix Top 10 list in many countries, even reaching the prestigious top spot in some areas. The movie focuses on young Guk-hee (Song Joon-ki), who's struggling to start a new life after circumstances force his family to move to Colombia. The good news is that he soon settles in with a local Korean community. The bad news? It turns out the people in question are smugglers.

Guk-hee's first steps in the shady operations controlled by Sergeant Park (Kwo Hae-hyo) soon turn into aspirations for more power, and the story that unfolds combines some of the greatest hits of South Korean thrillers with the equally exciting South American crime film setting. The end result is an alluring cocktail, and it's no wonder that Netflix viewers have embraced the movie with open arms.