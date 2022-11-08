Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Finds The Show's International Success Upsetting For A Very Specific Reason

The sophomore season of "Squid Game" may be far off from its release, but in the meantime, the series' influence is still very much thriving. Last September, the Netflix horror satire about a deadly game show, where the contestants are murdered if they lose, took the world by storm. Cosplays, TikTok challenges, and YouTube recreations were flooding out at a moment's notice. But while the series' iconography is one of the driving forces behind its cultural footprint, the real reason why this show works is because of the characters at the center of this demented twist on children's games.

"Squid Game" boasts an incredible ensemble, especially with Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, a desperate father who only wants to be available and provide a better life for his daughter. While there are plenty of characters you come to love and empathize with, Gi-hun is the heart of the show. A large swath of U.S. audiences came to know the actor's work through the Netflix series, but Jung-jae has had an illustrious career in the industry for decades now.

As of late, not only will Jung-jae soon release the spy thriller, "Hunt," a film he wrote, directed and starred in, but he'll also be seen in an undisclosed lead role in the upcoming "Star Wars" television show, "The Acolyte," along with Amandla Stenberg and Jodi Smith-Turner. Even with all of the projects he's got lined up, however, "Squid Game" will no doubt mark a huge turning point in his career.

That said, with the series out in the world, Jung-jae can't help but view the show's success through a complicated lens.