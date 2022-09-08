Squid Game Actor Lee Jung-Jae Lands Lead Role In Star Wars: The Acolyte

Having narrowly survived the first round of "Squid Game," Lee Jung-jae is headed to a galaxy far, far away.

According to Deadline, Lee has landed a male lead role in "The Acolyte," the live-action "Star Wars" series being show-run, written, and executive produced by "Russian Doll" co-creator Leslye Headland. Lee only just made the jump to global super-star thanks to his role in season 1 of "Squid Game," the Netflix survival thriller that took the world by storm in 2021. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show's first season centers on Seong Gi-hun (Lee), a divorcee and gambling addict who enters what ends up being a vicious, deadly contest in the hopes of winning enough money to cover his debts and gain custody of his daughter.

Thanks to his captivating, compelling turn as the not-so-upstanding Gi-hun, Lee is now in the running for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. He also only just wrapped production on his feature film directing debut "Hunt" (which he also stars in), making his casting in "The Acolyte" a nice cherry to put atop the sundae of a past 12 months he's had.