The Best K-Drama Ever Made, According To IMDb

With K-dramas like "Squid Game" finding popularity on Netflix among international audiences, South Korean television programming is more prominent than ever worldwide. As global audiences delve deeper into the extensive and varied world of K-dramas, fans have developed their own greatest K-dramas lists. But for all the thrilling mystery or sinister alien invasions that K-dramas have become known for, the most well-regarded K-drama among IMDb users is considerably less violent. The best K-drama ever made to date, according to IMDb, is actually the slice-of-life series "Reply 1988," which originally aired on South Korean television from 2015 to 2016.

"Reply 1988" focuses on five friends living in the Ssangmun-dong neighborhood of northern Seoul in the late '80s through the mid-'90s. The show currently holds an impressive 9.0 rating on IMDb from approximately 15,000 user votes. The highest-rated episode is its series finale, with an 8.9 score, while its lowest-rated episode is the series premiere at 8.0. To put that into perspective, the 53-time Emmy-nominated "Better Call Saul" and the visually stunning animated series "Arcane" both also have 9.0 ratings on IMDb. "Reply 1988" is in very good critically received company indeed as the show finds a wider audience through the heightened profile of K-dramas abroad.