Better Call Saul Deserved Better: 53 Emmy Nominations And Not A Single Win

The Emmys may have refused to give "Better Call Saul" its flowers while the show was around, but the story of Saul Goodman has still managed to solidify its place in TV history in real time. Other vital shows, like "The Leftovers" and "The Wire," earned a paltry amount of nominations in the first place, and the old adage that it's an honor to be nominated does hold true — especially in the extra-crowded era of streaming saturation. Plus, "Better Call Saul" has won Peabodies, Critics Choice awards, Satellite awards, AFI awards, WGA awards, an NAACP award, and more. The show has earned spots on lists of the best TV shows of all time for esteemed outlets. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show's critical score started at 97% positive and only went up across its seven-year run.

As nagging as the repeated losses are, no one needs the Emmys to know that "Better Call Saul" is great. The show's cast and crew have said as much many times over, including as recently as yesterday. "Emmys tomorrow but I already won gold when I got teamed up with this group of good, talented, hard-working people!" Odenkirk posted on X ahead of the show. Last year, in the wake of her nomination, Seehorn expressed her gratitude, too. "The reception by critics and fans of the show, and then of my character and my performance—I don't really think I can express my gratitude for that," she told Vanity Fair.

"Better Call Saul" may be a record-breaking Emmy loser, but all of us who got to see it unfold over the course of 63 magnificent, exhilarating, painful, powerful episodes should count ourselves the real winners.