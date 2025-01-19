Why ABC Canceled The Good Doctor After 7 Seasons

As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. However, in the world of television, some farewells are surprising. CBS canceled "Blue Bloods" in 2024 after deciding to revamp its programming, even though the police procedural still garnered respectable ratings for the network. Similarly, ABC pulled the plug on "The Good Doctor" after seven successful seasons, with the network seemingly opting out of renegotiating some key contracts.

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television reportedly didn't approach the series' showrunners and its main star, Freddie Highmore, about extending their deals after they expired. The report claims that the powers that be considered making a limited eighth season, but in the end, they made the tough call to sunset the hit medical drama. Highmore was reportedly open to returning for another season, but it seems that ABC was more keen to cut costs.

The good news, though, is that "The Good Doctor" received a satisfying ending, unlike the myriad of great shows out there that were canceled far too soon. While Highmore was supposedly willing to return for an eighth installment, the actor is happy with the way the show wrapped up.