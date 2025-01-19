Why ABC Canceled The Good Doctor After 7 Seasons
As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. However, in the world of television, some farewells are surprising. CBS canceled "Blue Bloods" in 2024 after deciding to revamp its programming, even though the police procedural still garnered respectable ratings for the network. Similarly, ABC pulled the plug on "The Good Doctor" after seven successful seasons, with the network seemingly opting out of renegotiating some key contracts.
According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television reportedly didn't approach the series' showrunners and its main star, Freddie Highmore, about extending their deals after they expired. The report claims that the powers that be considered making a limited eighth season, but in the end, they made the tough call to sunset the hit medical drama. Highmore was reportedly open to returning for another season, but it seems that ABC was more keen to cut costs.
The good news, though, is that "The Good Doctor" received a satisfying ending, unlike the myriad of great shows out there that were canceled far too soon. While Highmore was supposedly willing to return for an eighth installment, the actor is happy with the way the show wrapped up.
Freddie Highmore's reaction to The Good Doctor being canceled
Freddie Highmore led "The Good Doctor" as Dr. Shaun Murphy for seven years, so it's understandable why he was emotional after the show got canceled. While speaking to Variety, the actor compared moving on from the series to being like the end of high school, as it was a bittersweet and exciting experience. In his own words:
"I think the general feeling that I've felt is, it's a bit like graduation. You are nostalgic because you're aware of how special these last few years have been with this group of people, and you are aware you're never going to replicate that again at another point. Of course, it's moving and emotional in that way, but at the same time, like graduation, you are excited to do other things and to move on."
"The Good Doctor" is over for now, but fans of medical stories have other shows to enjoy and look forward to. As of this writing, "Grey's Anatomy" is still going strong, and Bill Lawrence's long-awaited "Scrubs" revival is officially moving forward. Keeping that in mind, it's entirely possible that "The Good Doctor" will be resuscitated down the line, but in the meantime, the residents of St. Bonaventure Hospital will move on to other things.