Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence Is Confident That They'll Do A Revival (At Some Point)

Lawrence himself seemed more certain of a "Scrubs" revival happening, as he said, "We're gonna do it because people still care about it and we enjoy spending time with each other." Yet in addition to "Ted Lasso" season 3, which began filming in March, he's also committed to at least two other projects as part of his overall nine-figure deal with Warner Bros. TV. He and Emmy-winning "Ted Lasso" cast member Brett Goldstein have an Apple TV+ project called "Shrinking" they're doing with Jason Segel, and there's also "Bad Monkey," which pairs Lawrence with Vince Vaughn for another series that went into production back in February.

All in all, Lawrence has a pretty full plate, but he and the cast of "Scrubs" appear to be very much open to the idea of continuing the series in some form. It's just a question of when and how. When an audience member at ATX asked where the characters of "Scrubs" would be in 2022, Reyes joked that Turk (Faison) and his bromantic bud JD (Braff) would "finally come out" of the closet, since they seemed to be more in love with each other at times than Turk was with her (despite her character, Carla, being Turk's girlfriend and eventual wife in the series).

"Scrubs" started out as an NBC sitcom, but after seven seasons, it moved to ABC, which put it under the purview of the network's parent company, Disney. Currently, all nine seasons of "Scrubs" are streaming on Hulu and Prime Video in the U.S. and on Disney+ in certain international territories.