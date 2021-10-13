Shrinking: Jason Segel To Star In Apple TV Series From Ted Lasso Team

Bless the "Ted Lasso" gods: A 10-episode comedy series, "Shrinking," is coming from the beloved series' writers, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. Apple TV+ greenlit the series, which will star Jason Segel, on October 13.

According to Deadline, "Shrinking" will follow "a grieving therapist," played by Segel, "who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives ... including his own."

The series will be written by Segel, Lawrence, and Goldstein, who serves as both the smoldering Roy Kent and a writer on "Ted Lasso." Plus, all three will be executive producing. "Shrinking" is produced by Warner Bros. Television — who also produces "Ted Lasso" — and Lawrence's studio, Doozer Productions. Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer have both been named co-executive producers on the project as well.

Goldstein is perhaps best known for his starring role in and as a writer/co-executive producer on Apple TV+'s runaway hit, "Ted Lasso." Lawrence serves as executive producer and showrunner on the series, which was co-created by Jason Sudeikis, who also serves as executive producer and plays the titular lead.

Last month, the fan-favorite broke the record for the most-nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history. The streaming series garnered a total of seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Goldstein. Hannah Waddingham, who plays Richmond Football Club owner Rebecca Welton, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.