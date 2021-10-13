Shrinking: Jason Segel To Star In Apple TV Series From Ted Lasso Team
Bless the "Ted Lasso" gods: A 10-episode comedy series, "Shrinking," is coming from the beloved series' writers, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. Apple TV+ greenlit the series, which will star Jason Segel, on October 13.
According to Deadline, "Shrinking" will follow "a grieving therapist," played by Segel, "who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives ... including his own."
The series will be written by Segel, Lawrence, and Goldstein, who serves as both the smoldering Roy Kent and a writer on "Ted Lasso." Plus, all three will be executive producing. "Shrinking" is produced by Warner Bros. Television — who also produces "Ted Lasso" — and Lawrence's studio, Doozer Productions. Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer have both been named co-executive producers on the project as well.
Goldstein is perhaps best known for his starring role in and as a writer/co-executive producer on Apple TV+'s runaway hit, "Ted Lasso." Lawrence serves as executive producer and showrunner on the series, which was co-created by Jason Sudeikis, who also serves as executive producer and plays the titular lead.
Last month, the fan-favorite broke the record for the most-nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history. The streaming series garnered a total of seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Goldstein. Hannah Waddingham, who plays Richmond Football Club owner Rebecca Welton, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
What's Jason Segel Been Up To Lately, Anyway?
I'm just chiming in to say these are the green light announcements I live for. I'm a mega "Ted Lasso" fan and the writing is a huge reason why. It'll be really cool to see Lawrence and Goldstein taking on another emotionally present scenario and bring their own brand of comedic sensibilities to it. Plus, it's been a while since we've gotten a real Jason Segel star vehicle, so it will be nice to see him take on a part with some meat on its bones through which he can remind people why he was such a comedy sensation some years back. Speaking of which, he's got quite a bit on his plate coming up.
This is actually the second Apple original series Segel will star in. In September 2020, it was revealed that the former "How I Met Your Mother" star will head up the cast of "The Sky is Everywhere" alongside Grace Kaufman and Cherry Jones. The A24-produced series will be based on the best-selling young adult novel of the same name.
Segel recently created, executive produced, and starred in the AMC series "Dispatches From Elsewhere," which ran for one season. Additionally, he will play Paul Westhead in HBO's upcoming untitled Los Angeles Lakers series.
The actor is perhaps best known for his stand-out work in Judd Apatow's early 2000s comedies, including "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Knocked Up."