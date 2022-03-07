Ted Lasso Season 3 Has Begun Filming In London — Cup Of Tea, Anyone?

With no season 3 trailer yet and not much news from Apple about what the upcoming season of "Ted Lasso" will look like, it's nice to know at the very least that season 3 will bring a sense of closure to the story fans have been following since August 14, 2020. Even if that means possibly saying goodbye to a few of your favorite characters as their storylines come to a close (and not in the "Game of Thrones" way). We're all going to cry, but that's okay.

One sliver of official info we do have right now comes straight from Nike's twitter account, which celebrated the filming kick-off by teasing the new uniform (read: kit) the team will be wearing in the upcoming season. It's an up-close shot, but right above the "bantr" logo and between the Nike swoosh and the A.F.C. Richmond mascot is a sloppily embroidered "Believe." A charming reference to Lasso's homemade sign, which met its untimely end in the season 2 finale. You know a show is wholesome when one of its gut wrenching moments is when a DIY motivational poster gets destroyed. I mean, it's a metaphor, but still.

"Ted Lasso" has been an uplifting, positive balm for so many during the last few years that it will be hard to say goodbye. Here's hoping it packs a ton of fun and laughs to ease the (possible) pain.