8 Things About Fox's Bones That Make No Sense

Not every TV show or movie ages gracefully, and to some extent, that's fine; some art is a product of its time, and while the ideas and goals of that art might be admirable, sometimes societal changes will lead to the re-evaluation of the work. Sometimes, a TV show or movie just has stuff that's not necessarily offensive, but just doesn't make any sense. That definitely applies to the Fox procedural "Bones," which came to an end in 2017 after twelve seasons.

"Bones" is, as I just said, a procedural — and anyone who's watched, say, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" or "NCIS" or any other popular show in that genre knows they all take some liberties with reality. They sort of have to; a real forensic anthropologist — the occupation of "Bones" leading lady Temperance Brennan, played by Emily Deschanel — probably doesn't encounter quite as much intrigue as "Bones" would have you believe. So what are some things that still don't make sense about "Bones," a show that centers around Brennan, her FBI counterpart and eventual husband Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), and the work done at the fictional Jeffersonian Institute to investigate cold cases? Here are just a few (fairly egregious) examples.