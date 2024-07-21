Why Bones' Creators Had To Squish Brennan's Whole Backstory Into A Single Episode

The book explains that Fox was looking for a self-contained show when "Bones" first hit the airwaves in 2005. Mind you, this was long before Netflix upended TV viewership with the advent of streaming when it was still a DVD-by-mail service. The idea of the audience being able to tune in when it was convenient was far more important back then.

For those who may need a refresher, "The Woman in Limbo" centers on Brennan discovering that the remains of a Jane Doe belong to her mother, who went missing with her father 15 years ago. Booth opens an investigation into the case for the first time and, after researching Brennan's parents, he discovers that they were outlaws living under assumed identities. Details of her parents and Brennan's own past come to light, offering viewers a better perspective on Deschanel's character.

Hanson further explained that revising his original plan to reveal Brennan's backstory prevented a few problems. While he would have changed things had he known the way it had to unfold, Hanson also seems happy with the way it turned out:

"We had the situation of trying to get out that entire back-story in one episode. Another thing we wrestled with is the parceling out these bits of information in a way where the audience doesn't need a man with a hat to come and point to a diagram. If I'd known [this is how we'd end up doing it] I would have made it a much simpler back-story. But it has worked out well, because it's rich."

Undoubtedly, this would unfold very differently now. Brennan's backstory probably would unfold during an entire season. Shows tend to be more serialized at this point, for better or worse. "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke has argued against turning series into 10-hour movies. But in the era of binge-watching, that's often how it goes.

"Bones" is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.