The Only Bones Actors That Were In Every Single Episode Of The Series

Ensembles are the lifeblood of television. "Scooby-Doo" had the Mystery Machine team. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" had the Scooby Gang (no relation). "Riverdale" had its polycule, which it ultimately dubbed the "Quad." With its distinctive blend of humor and horror, Hart Hanson's "Bones" followed the motley crew at the Jeffersonian Institute as they cracked murder cases week in, week out. But when you really drill down to its core, you'll find that a lot of the show's most endearing players weren't around for as long as you might think.

Takes Dr. Sweets. Everybody's favorite nerdy FBI psychologist infamously died a heartbreaking premature death after John Francis Daley's directing career went into overdrive. Still, you'd be forgiven for forgetting that he didn't actually show up until season 3, episode 4, "The Secret in the Soil," considering he ultimately appeared in an eye-watering 138 episodes (albeit out of 246 total). The same goes for Cam. Much as Tamara Taylor's forensics aficionado and her gallows sense of humor came to operate as a guiding light to the Jeffersonian's eclectic employees, this only happened after Daniel Goodman (Jonathan Adams) left at the end of season 1.

So, exactly which members of the "Bones" family did appear in every episode of the series? Fox might've regarded it as little more than a quick-and-easy replacement for "The X-Files," but in reality Hanson's show was more like a hybrid of that cult favorite, your average network crime procedural, and the screwball comedy of "Moonlighting." That being the case, it may come as little surprise that the series' own "Quad" — the emotionally entangled Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel), FBI Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), Dr. Jonathan "Jack" Stanley Hodgins (T.J. Thyne), and forensics specialist Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin) — anchored the show from start to finish.