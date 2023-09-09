Why Jonathan Adams Left Bones And Never Came Back

"Bones" enjoyed an enviable 12 season run, but not all of the main cast was there to enjoy that success in its totality. One face who left after just a single season was the actor Jonathan Adams.

The title of "Bones" is a double entendre, referring both to physical human bones and the show's lead, Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel). Bones is a forensic anthropologist at the "Jeffersonian" (read: Smithsonian) Institute in Washington DC. She uses her skills to study human remains and help the FBI — especially Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) — solve murder cases old and new. As a police procedural with a forensic edge, "Bones" walks in the footsteps of "CSI." Only on this show, it's not the scenes of crimes that are investigated, but the leftovers.

During the show's first season, Adams played Dr. Goodman, the Jeffersonian's administrator and Bones' boss. At the end of season 1, he takes a sabbatical and never returns. Adams/Goodman was part of the main cast, so his abrupt departure is all the more noticeable. The result can be considered a case of Chuck Cunningham Syndrome, but why did things turn out this way?